Food hygiene ratings given to five East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: The Fells Coffee House at 2 Birdston Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 9
• Pass: Cafe Alba at 19 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Caddyshack (within Bearsden Golf Club) at Bearsden Golf Club, Thorn Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Chilli Flames at 4 Catherine Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 24
• Improvement Required: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 18