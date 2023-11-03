Food hygiene ratings given to nine East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Nigiri at 1 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1
• Pass: The Regent Brasserie at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1
• Pass: Malaga Tapas at 156 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 19
• Pass: Mariana at 141 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 11
• Pass: Classic India at Unit 6, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Piccollo at 68 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1
• Pass: Table 13 Express at 41 Donaldson Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 23
• Pass: Tuck In at 27 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3
• Improvement Required: Mr Rice at 40 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 5