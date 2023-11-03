Register
Food hygiene ratings given to nine East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Nigiri at 1 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

    • Pass: The Regent Brasserie at 93 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

    • Pass: Malaga Tapas at 156 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 19

    • Pass: Mariana at 141 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 11

    • Pass: Classic India at Unit 6, 5 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Piccollo at 68 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

    • Pass: Table 13 Express at 41 Donaldson Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 23

    • Pass: Tuck In at 27 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 3

    • Improvement Required: Mr Rice at 40 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 5