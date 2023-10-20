Food hygiene ratings given to six East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: Cafe J J at 22 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 18

• Pass: J C Cafe at Unit 7, 5 Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 5

• Improvement Required: West Highland Way Kitchen at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Campsie Bowling Club at Lennox Place, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 2

• Pass: Westermains Bowling Club at Bellfield Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: