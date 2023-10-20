Food hygiene ratings given to six East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Cafe J J at 22 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 18
• Pass: J C Cafe at Unit 7, 5 Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 5
• Improvement Required: West Highland Way Kitchen at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Campsie Bowling Club at Lennox Place, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 2
• Pass: Westermains Bowling Club at Bellfield Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Pizza Hut at 86 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5