Food hygiene ratings given to six East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Cafe J J at 22 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 18

    • Pass: J C Cafe at Unit 7, 5 Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 5

    • Improvement Required: West Highland Way Kitchen at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: Campsie Bowling Club at Lennox Place, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 2

    • Pass: Westermains Bowling Club at Bellfield Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 28

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Pizza Hut at 86 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 5