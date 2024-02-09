Food hygiene ratings given to six East Dunbartonshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Melo at 45 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 2

• Pass: Elior UK PLC (within Allander Sports Complex) at Allander Sports Complex, Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 25

• Pass: Indian Knights at 6 Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 24

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Rainbow Take Away at 173 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 5

• Pass: Pizza Hut at 86 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 31