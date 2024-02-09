Food hygiene ratings given to six East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Melo at 45 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 2
• Pass: Elior UK PLC (within Allander Sports Complex) at Allander Sports Complex, Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 25
• Pass: Indian Knights at 6 Kenilworth Crescent, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 24
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Rainbow Take Away at 173 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Pizza Hut at 86 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 31
• Improvement Required: The New Wok Cuisine at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 4