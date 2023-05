Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Silver Birch at 8 Lochmill Holdings, Antermony Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 21

• Pass: Buttered Up at 15 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 20

• Pass: Cairns Church Of Scotland at Cairns Church, 11 Buchanan Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Hayston Golf Club at Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 2

• Pass: McGinley's Bar at 8 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 12

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Silver Lantern at 82 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 26

• Pass: Indian Bite at 109 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 18

• Pass: Orient Express at 10 Arnold Avenue, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 18

• Pass: Olivia's at 108 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 28