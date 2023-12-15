Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Raja Rani at 5 Kirk Lane, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

• Pass: Costa at Unit 9b Strathkelvin Retail Park, Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

• Pass: Rangers Football Club Plc at Rangers Football Club, The Rangers Football Centre, 13 Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie; rated on December 6

• Pass: West Highland Way Kitchen at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Milngavie Nuffield Health Wellness & Fitness at 198 Strathblane Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21

• Pass: Kirkintilloch Baptist Church \& Greenhouse Cafe at 52 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7

• Pass: Costa at 8 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 2

• Pass: Ghiloni's at 77 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 7

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Chopstix at 5 Catherine Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6