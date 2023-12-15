Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Raja Rani at 5 Kirk Lane, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

    • Pass: Costa at Unit 9b Strathkelvin Retail Park, Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

    • Pass: Rangers Football Club Plc at Rangers Football Club, The Rangers Football Centre, 13 Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie; rated on December 6

    • Pass: West Highland Way Kitchen at 9 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 1

    • Pass: Milngavie Nuffield Health Wellness & Fitness at 198 Strathblane Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21

    • Pass: Kirkintilloch Baptist Church \& Greenhouse Cafe at 52 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7

    • Pass: Costa at 8 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 2

    • Pass: Ghiloni's at 77 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 7

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Chopstix at 5 Catherine Street, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6

    • Improvement Required: The Food Box at 21a St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 14