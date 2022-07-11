Food hygiene ratings handed to 20 East Dunbartonshire establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Rangers Football Club Plc at Rangers Football Club, The Rangers Football Centre, 13 Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie; rated on June 29

• Pass: Jessie Biscuit at 11 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 23

• Pass: Playtown at 30 Wellington Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 15

• Pass: Costa at Unit 9b Strathkelvin Retail Park, Crosshill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 7

• Pass: McDonalds at 283 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 23

• Pass: Cawder Golf Club at Cadder Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 20

• Pass: Royal Garden at 12 Arnold Avenue, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 17

• Pass: Torrance Inn at 96 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 4

• Pass: Kelvinbank Resource Centre at Kelvinbank Adult Training Centre, 61 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Westerton Bowling Club at Maxwell Avenue, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 28

• Pass: Auchinairn Bowling Club at 95 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 1

• Pass: Hilton Park Golf Club at Golf Course, 1 Hilton Park Golf Course, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 31

• Pass: Twechar Miners Welfare Club at 35 Main Street, Twechar, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 27

• Pass: McGinley's Bar at 8 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 12

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: San Marco at 14 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 20

• Pass: Greggs Plc at 6 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 6

• Pass: Rainbow House at 8a Gallowhill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 6

• Pass: Lido Chinese Takeaway at 45 Lammermoor Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 3

• Pass: New Sahiwal at 85 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 26