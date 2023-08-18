Food hygiene ratings handed to five East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Nigiri at 1 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 14
• Pass: The Redbrae at 88 Redbrae Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 14
• Pass: Cafe Creme at 14 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 4
• Pass: Glesga Grub at 163 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Improvement Required: Lucky House at 73 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20