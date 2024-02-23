Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to seven East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Woodhill Evangelical Church at 30 Wester Cleddens Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 19

    • Pass: Schoenstatt Centre at Schoenstatt Visitor Centre, Kentenich Way, Campsie Glen, Milton Of Campsie; rated on February 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: Milngavie Bowling Club at 60 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 14

    Takeaways

    Plus four ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Ruby Inn at 63 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 21

    • Pass: Peking House at 17 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 20

    • Pass: Cafe Prego at Milngavie Railway Station, Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 6

    • Improvement Required: Bayleaf Bistro at 3 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 25