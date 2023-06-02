Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Nonna's Deli & Caffe, at 118 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 25.
And Garvie & Co., at 1 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was given an "improvement required" classification on May 4.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 107 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.