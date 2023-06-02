Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Ange Postecoglou shuts down Celtic exit talk amid Tottenham job links
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir

Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Nonna's Deli & Caffe, at 118 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on April 25.

And Garvie & Co., at 1 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was given an "improvement required" classification on May 4.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 107 (96%) have pass ratings and four require improvement.