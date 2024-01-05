Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Greggs Plc, at 6 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on December 14.
And The New Wok Cuisine, at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given an "improvement required" classification on December 7.
It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 85 takeaways with ratings, 77 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.