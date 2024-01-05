Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two East Dunbartonshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Dunbartonshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Greggs Plc, at 6 Douglas Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on December 14.

And The New Wok Cuisine, at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire was given an "improvement required" classification on December 7.

It means that of East Dunbartonshire's 85 takeaways with ratings, 77 have pass ratings and eight require improvement.