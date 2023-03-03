Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Torrance Church Of Scotland at School Road, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 1
• Pass: Costa at 7 Gavins Mill Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Torrance Victoria Bowling Club at School Road, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 16
• Pass: Crow Tavern at The Crow Tavern, 120 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Milngavie Sushi Ltd at Waitrose, Glasgow Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 28
• Pass: Misanos at 18 - 20 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 21
• Pass: Domino's Pizza at Suite 1, 5 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 15
• Pass: Michaels Super Chippy at 69 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 9
• Pass: Papa Johns at Unit 4, 100 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 2
• Pass: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 18