Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Massimo at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 16

• Pass: Function 44 at Balmore Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Balmore, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 15

• Pass: Andiamo at 1 Glasgow Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 9

• Pass: Bullands Coffee House at 25 Mugdock Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7

• Pass: Function 44 at Golf Course, 1 Hilton Park Golf Course, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Fort Theatre at Kenmure Avenue, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Manor Garden at Unit 9, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on November 15

• Pass: Gerry's Fast Foods at 47 Lammermoor Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 9

• Pass: Perfect Pakora at 6 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 8

• Pass: Bhaji's at 80a Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7

• Pass: Helmi's at Unit 5, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on November 6