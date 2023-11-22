Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Massimo at 3 Kirk Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 16
• Pass: Function 44 at Balmore Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Balmore, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 15
• Pass: Andiamo at 1 Glasgow Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 9
• Pass: Bullands Coffee House at 25 Mugdock Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7
• Pass: Function 44 at Golf Course, 1 Hilton Park Golf Course, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: The Fort Theatre at Kenmure Avenue, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 21
Takeaways
Plus six ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Manor Garden at Unit 9, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on November 15
• Pass: Gerry's Fast Foods at 47 Lammermoor Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 9
• Pass: Perfect Pakora at 6 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 8
• Pass: Bhaji's at 80a Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 7
• Pass: Helmi's at Unit 5, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on November 6
• Pass: Mr Rice at 40 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 2