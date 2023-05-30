Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 16 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: The Chase at 93 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 26

    • Pass: The Indian Cottage/Nico's at The Indian Cottage, Unit A, 10 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch; rated on May 23

    • Pass: Finsbay Lounge at 44 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18

    • Pass: Gavin's Mill at 3 Gavins Mill Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18

    • Pass: The Broadcroft Hotel at Broadcroft Hotel, 3 David Donnelly Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 2

    • Pass: Taste Indian Cuisine at 27 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 1

    • Pass: Nonnas Kitchen at 126 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: Kirkintilloch Rangers Supporters Club at 18 Luggiebank Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 21

    Takeaways

    Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Cafe Sorelle at 75 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 29

    • Pass: Taste Good Wok at 17 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 23

    • Pass: Lido Chinese Takeaway at 45 Lammermoor Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 11

    • Pass: Subway at 53 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 11

    • Pass: Curry Junction at 2a Eildon Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 9

    • Pass: Subway at 159 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 9

    • Pass: Hook And Catch at 41 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 2

    • Pass: Indian Dream at 93a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 14