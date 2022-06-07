Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 21 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Balmore Catering at Balmore Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Balmore, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 1
• Pass: Bullands Coffee House at 25 Mugdock Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 26
• Pass: Milngavie Nuffield Health Wellness & Fitness at 198 Strathblane Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 26
• Pass: The Grove at Unit 5 To 8 The Grove, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18
• Pass: Costa at Unit 11 Costa Coffee, The Triangle, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 17
• Pass: Fullbacks at Finsbay Pizza, 14 - 16 Stewart Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 17
• Pass: Kirkintilloch Baptist Church at 52 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 17
• Pass: The Indian Cottage/Nico's at The Indian Cottage, Unit A, 10 Kilsyth Road, Kirkintilloch; rated on May 17
• Pass: Mahony's Steakhouse at 181 - 183 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 11
• Pass: Garvie & Co. at 1 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 3
• Pass: Andiamo at 1 Glasgow Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 26
• Pass: Compass Catering (Asda Cafe) at Asda, 276 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: The Kirky Puffer at 1 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 10
• Pass: Talbot Arms at 30 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 8
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Dum Indian Kitchen at 67 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 26
• Pass: Manor Garden at Unit 9, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on May 19
• Pass: Cuisine Kitchen at 3 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 17
• Pass: Rock N Rolls at 2 Hillcroft Terrace, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 10
• Pass: Perfect Pakora at 6 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 6
• Pass: Bhaji's at 80a Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 5
• Pass: Gerry's Fast Foods at 47 Lammermoor Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 25