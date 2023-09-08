Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Billingtons at 114 Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 4
• Pass: Pro Bowl at Base Bowl Ltd, Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Bearsden Bowling Club at Station Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22
• Pass: Talbot Arms at 30 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Sung Garden Chinese Takeaway at Unit 11, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 31
• Pass: Indian Dream at 93a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 23
• Pass: Bisley's Bites at 17 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 8