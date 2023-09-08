Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Billingtons at 114 Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 4

    • Pass: Pro Bowl at Base Bowl Ltd, Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: Bearsden Bowling Club at Station Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22

    • Pass: Talbot Arms at 30 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Sung Garden Chinese Takeaway at Unit 11, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 31

    • Pass: Indian Dream at 93a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 23

    • Pass: Bisley's Bites at 17 Carbeth Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 8