Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Billingtons at 114 Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on September 4

• Pass: Pro Bowl at Base Bowl Ltd, Milton Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Bearsden Bowling Club at Station Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22

• Pass: Talbot Arms at 30 Main Street, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 22

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Sung Garden Chinese Takeaway at Unit 11, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 31

• Pass: Indian Dream at 93a Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 23