Register
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Celtic confirm 25-man Champions League squad as 3 new signings absent
Rangers confirm 22-man Europa League squad as Dowell & Yilmaz left out
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Cafe Ø at 7 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 13

    • Pass: 55 Bearsden Cross at 128 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 26

    • Pass: Beat6 at 149 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18

    • Pass: Caffe Inc at The Village Cafe, 147 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: The Wheatsheaf Inn at 77 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Lin Chinese Takeaway at 11 Campsie Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 27