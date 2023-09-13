Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Cafe Ø at 7 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 13
• Pass: 55 Bearsden Cross at 128 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 26
• Pass: Beat6 at 149 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18
• Pass: Caffe Inc at The Village Cafe, 147 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: The Wheatsheaf Inn at 77 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Lin Chinese Takeaway at 11 Campsie Road, Milton Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 27