Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cafe Ø at 7 Rannoch Drive, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 13

• Pass: 55 Bearsden Cross at 128 Drymen Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 26

• Pass: Beat6 at 149 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on May 18

• Pass: Caffe Inc at The Village Cafe, 147 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Wheatsheaf Inn at 77 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: