Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 15 East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Inn On The Green at Campsie Golf Club, Crow Road, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 6
• Pass: Bearsden Baptist Church at 14 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12
• Pass: Albacore at Garscube Estate, Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6
• Pass: Gulistan Indian Restaurant at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 10
• Pass: Thomas Muir Coffee Shop at 100 Crowhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Clober Golf Club at 68 Craigton Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11
• Pass: Cadder Freestone Social Club at 5 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7
• Pass: I Que Cafe Bar And Cue Sports Ltd at 22 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Kirky Mahal Takaway at 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11
• Pass: The New Wok Cuisine at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11
• Pass: New Sahiwal at 85 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 5
• Pass: Paolo's at 42 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 4
• Pass: Olivia's at 108 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 21
• Pass: Domino's Pizza at 15a Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 7
• Pass: Da Carlo's Chip Shop at Unit 4, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12