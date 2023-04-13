Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 15 East Dunbartonshire establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Inn On The Green at Campsie Golf Club, Crow Road, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 6

    • Pass: Bearsden Baptist Church at 14 Roman Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12

    • Pass: Albacore at Garscube Estate, Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 6

    • Pass: Gulistan Indian Restaurant at 4 Beech Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 10

    • Pass: Thomas Muir Coffee Shop at 100 Crowhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on October 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: Clober Golf Club at 68 Craigton Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11

    • Pass: Cadder Freestone Social Club at 5 St Mungo Street, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

    • Pass: I Que Cafe Bar And Cue Sports Ltd at 22 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Kirky Mahal Takaway at 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11

    • Pass: The New Wok Cuisine at Unit 3, 160 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 11

    • Pass: New Sahiwal at 85 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 5

    • Pass: Paolo's at 42 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on April 4

    • Pass: Olivia's at 108 Main Street, Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 21

    • Pass: Domino's Pizza at 15a Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on March 7

    • Pass: Da Carlo's Chip Shop at Unit 4, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 12