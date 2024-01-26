Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Mahony's Steakhouse at 181 - 183 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 5
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Woks Cuisine at 72 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 11
• Pass: Domino's Pizza at 94 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 8
• Pass: Happy House at 131 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 23