Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Pass: Mahony's Steakhouse at 181 - 183 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 5

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Woks Cuisine at 72 Townhead, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 11

    • Pass: Domino's Pizza at 94 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 8

    • Pass: Happy House at 131 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on November 23