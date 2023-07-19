Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Cafe Max (within The Leisuredrome) at The Leisuredrome, 147 Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 12
• Pass: Torrance Inn at 96 Main Street, Torrance, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Kirkintilloch Golf Club at Campsie Road, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 17