Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Douglas Park Golf Club at 106 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on August 1
• Pass: Stewart's Catering Company (Lenzie Golf Club) at Lenzie Golf Club, 19 Crosshill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Lenzie Golf Club at 19 Crosshill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 25
• Pass: Quin's Bar at Quins, 130 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 21
• Pass: Killermont Bowling Club at 55a Woodvale Avenue, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 18
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Spice Chilli at Unit 8, Baljaffray Shopping Centre, Grampian Way, Bearsden; rated on August 1
• Pass: New Sahiwal at 85 Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20
• Pass: Rainbow House at 8a Gallowhill Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 20
• Pass: Greggs Plc at 174 Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on July 11