Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Royal Garden at 12 Arnold Avenue, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 27
• Pass: Sonas Cafe Bistro at Aldessan House, 3 The Clachan, Clachan Of Campsie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 13
• Pass: The Grove at Unit 5 To 8 The Grove, Millersneuk Road, Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 13
• Pass: Wutong at 15 Station Road, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 12
• Pass: The Barn at Garscube Estate, Switchback Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Bearsden Golf Club at Thorn Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 12
• Pass: Windyhill Golf Club at Baljaffray Road, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire; rated on June 7