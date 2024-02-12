Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three East Dunbartonshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Costa Coffee at 3 The Regent Centre, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 8
• Pass: Playtown at 30 Wellington Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 5
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Pass: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 25