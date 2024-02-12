Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three East Dunbartonshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of East Dunbartonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Costa Coffee at 3 The Regent Centre, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire; rated on February 8

    • Pass: Playtown at 30 Wellington Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on December 5

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Pass: Dina's at Unit 4, 122 Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire; rated on January 25