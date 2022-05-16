No more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in East Dunbartonshire.

A total of 283 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 16 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

They were among 12,256 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.