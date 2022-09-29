No more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 380 people had died in the area by September 18 (Sunday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 15,635 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.