No more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 435 people had died in the area by June 4.

They were among 17,530 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 18 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.