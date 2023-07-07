Register
No more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 436 people had died in the area by June 18.

They were among 17,557 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before July 2 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.