One more death recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 372 people had died in the area by July 31 (Sunday) – up from 371 the week before.

They were among 15,296 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.