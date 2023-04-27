Three more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in East Dunbartonshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 427 people had died in the area by April 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were among 17,258 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Most Popular

Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 16 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement