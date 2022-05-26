Two more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

A total of 287 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 26 (Thursday) – up from 285 on Wednesday.

They were among 12,344 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.