Two more deaths recorded in East Dunbartonshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 5:08 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Dunbartonshire.

A total of 287 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 26 (Thursday) – up from 285 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

They were among 12,344 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Dunbartonshire.

    Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.