100 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 100 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
A total of 37,377 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 12 (Tuesday), up from 37,277 on Monday.
The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 38,910 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 34,086.
In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.
The dashboard shows 222 people had died in the area by April 12 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.
It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.
They were among 11,706 deaths recorded across Scotland.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.