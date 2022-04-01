106 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 106 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 36,338 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 1 (Friday), up from 36,232 on Thursday.

Free testing will continue during April in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and until the summer in Wales.

But from April, it has ended for millions of people in England with most people now needing to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,828 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 32,942.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 69,449 over the period, to 21,216,874.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 221 people had died in the area by April 1 (Friday) – up from 220 on Thursday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,469 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in East Renfrewshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,914 people had received a booster or third dose by March 31 (Thursday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 74,411 people (91%) had received two jabs by that date.