220 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 220 over the last four days, official figures show.

A total of 35,195 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 24 (Thursday), up from 34,975 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,639 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 31,667.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 97,819 over the last 24 hours, to 20,613,817.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 214 people had died in the area by March 24 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 11,246 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

On March 24, six deaths were removed from the Scottish figures after a change in test details meant they were no longer classed as deaths within four weeks of a positive test.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in East Renfrewshire have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,799 people had received a booster or third dose by March 23 (Wednesday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

A total of 74,297 people (91%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across Scotland, 73% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.