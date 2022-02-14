264 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

File photo dated 31/07/21 of a person receiving a Covid-19 jab. More than a million people in England have only had one Covid-19 vaccine, the NHS has said as it encouraged people to come forward for their second jab.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 264 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 27,028 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 14 (Monday), up from 26,764 on Friday.

The cumulativerate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,137 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 23,899.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 127,514 over the period, to 18,348,029.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed all reporting of coronavirus cases in England and Northern Ireland only to include possible reinfections.

The UKHSA said it is working with the devolved administrations to align definitions across the UK.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 206 people had died in the area by February 14 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,512 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than nine in 10 people in East Renfrewshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,812 people had received both jabs by February 13 (Sunday) – 92% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.