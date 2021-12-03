71 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in East Renfrewshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 71 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 15,447 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 3 (Friday), up from 15,376 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in East Renfrewshire now stands at 16,081 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 13,461.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 198 people had died in the area by December 3 (Friday) – up from 197 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 9,634 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in East Renfrewshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 70,772 people had received both jabs by December 2 (Thursday) – 87% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.