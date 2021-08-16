83 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 83 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 7,764 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 7,681 on Friday.

The rate of infection in East Renfrewshire now stands at 8,082 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Scotland average of 6,686.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 175 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 8,032 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in East Renfrewshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 61,837 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 84% of those aged 18 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.