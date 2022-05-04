95 further coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in East Renfrewshire increased by 95 over the bank holiday weekend which saw the end of all Covid-19 restrictions, official figures show.

The end of mass testing from April 30 means the figures are not an accurate reflection of the number of people with Covid.

A total of 38,475 cases had been confirmed in East Renfrewshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 3 (Tuesday), up from 38,380 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in East Renfrewshire, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 40,053 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 35,265.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased further over the weekend – with self-isolation requirements scrapped, those with symptoms no longer needing to take a PCR test and mass testing coming to an end.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in East Renfrewshire.

The dashboard shows 230 people had died in the area by May 3 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 12,088 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Renfrewshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.