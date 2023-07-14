Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Fireaway Pizza, at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on June 15.
And Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston, at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was also given an "improvement required" classification on June 15.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 79 have pass ratings and three require improvement.