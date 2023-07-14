Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Leon Balogun seals shock Rangers return as defender pens one-year deal
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Celtic captain Callum McGregor signs bumper new five-year contract

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two East Renfrewshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of East Renfrewshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Fireaway Pizza, at 15b Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on June 15.

And Fromajio Philly Steaks Clarkston, at 15c Eaglesham Road Clarkston East Renfrewshire G76 7dh was also given an "improvement required" classification on June 15.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 82 takeaways with ratings, 79 have pass ratings and three require improvement.