East Renfrewshire house prices increased in December

House prices increased by 1% in East Renfrewshire in December, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.8% over the last year.

The average East Renfrewshire house price in December was £309,608, Land Registry figures show – a 1% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices decreased 0.9%, and East Renfrewshire was above the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Renfrewshire rose by £25,000 – putting the area second among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £175,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands lost 18% of their value, giving an average price of £173,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Renfrewshire spent an average of £224,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £60,000 more than in December 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £364,000 on average in December – 62.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Renfrewshire in December – they increased 1.6%, to £571,997 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in East Renfrewshire compare?

Buyers paid 62.7% more than the average price in Scotland (£190,000) in December for a property in East Renfrewshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £338,000 on average, and 9% in East Renfrewshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£125,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in December

East Renfrewshire: £309,608

Scotland:£190,341

UK: £284,691

Annual change to December

East Renfrewshire: +8.8%

Scotland: +3.3%

UK: -1.4%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland