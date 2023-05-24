East Renfrewshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in March

House prices increased by 2.4% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Renfrewshire in March, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.9% over the last year.

The average East Renfrewshire house price in March was £290,500, Land Registry figures show – a 2.4% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7%, and East Renfrewshire was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Renfrewshire rose by £8,200 – putting the area 17th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in the Orkney Islands, where property prices increased on average by 12.4%, to £209,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 6.9% of their value, giving an average price of £132,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in East Renfrewshire spent an average of £210,800 on their property – £4,000 more than a year ago, and £40,200 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £340,600 on average in March – 61.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Renfrewshire in March – they increased 3%, to £535,912 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.4%.

How do property prices in East Renfrewshire compare?

Buyers paid 57.1% more than the average price in Scotland (£185,000) in March for a property in East Renfrewshire. Across Scotland, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £324,000 on average, and 1.1 times as much as more than in East Renfrewshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.9 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£110,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in E09000020.

Factfile

Average property price in March

East Renfrewshire: £290,500

Scotland:£184,877

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

East Renfrewshire: +2.9%

Scotland: +3%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland