East Renfrewshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in November
House prices increased by 3.2% – more than the average for Scotland – in East Renfrewshire in November, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.9% over the last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average East Renfrewshire house price in November was £310,230, Land Registry figures show – a 3.2% increase on October.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and East Renfrewshire was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Renfrewshire rose by £28,000 – putting the area second among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 10.5%, to £175,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Orkney Islands lost 12.4% of their value, giving an average price of £189,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in East Renfrewshire spent an average of £225,000 on their property – £17,000 more than a year ago, and £61,000 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £364,000 on average in November – 62.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Renfrewshire in November – they increased 3.8%, to £574,701 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.5%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in East Renfrewshire compare?
Buyers paid 59.9% more than the average price in Scotland (£194,000) in November for a property in East Renfrewshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £345,000 on average, and 1.1 times the price as in East Renfrewshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in North Ayrshire (£128,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- East Renfrewshire: £310,230
- Scotland:£194,006
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- East Renfrewshire: +9.9%
- Scotland: +2.2%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland
- Na h-Eileanan Siar: +10.5%
- The Orkney Islands: -12.4%