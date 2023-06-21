East Renfrewshire house prices increased slightly in April

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in East Renfrewshire in April, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in East Renfrewshire in April, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.2% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average East Renfrewshire house price in April was £286,411, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on March.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.3%, and East Renfrewshire was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Renfrewshire rose by £6,100 – putting the area 17th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Lothian, where property prices increased on average by 17.2%, to £334,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Na h-Eileanan Siar lost 7.4% of their value, giving an average price of £148,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in East Renfrewshire spent an average of £208,200 on their property – £2,600 more than a year ago, and £34,300 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £335,600 on average in April – 61.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in East Renfrewshire in April – they increased 0.3%, to £143,657 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 4.7% annually; £527,903 average

up 0.3% monthly; up 4.7% annually; £527,903 average Semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £284,802 average

up 0.3% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £284,802 average Terraced: down 0.1% monthly; up 1.7% annually; £214,145 average

How do property prices in East Renfrewshire compare?

Buyers paid 53% more than the average price in Scotland (£187,000) in April for a property in East Renfrewshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in East Lothian – £334,000 on average, and 1.2 times the price as in East Renfrewshire. East Lothian properties cost 2.8 times the price as homes in North Ayrshire (£118,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

East Renfrewshire: £286,411

Scotland:£187,150

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

East Renfrewshire: +2.2%

Scotland: +2%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland