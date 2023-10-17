East Renfrewshire restaurant awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
Central Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 70 Cross Arthurlie Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 95 have pass ratings and four require improvement.