East Renfrewshire restaurant awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.

Central Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 70 Cross Arthurlie Street, Barrhead, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 95 have pass ratings and four require improvement.