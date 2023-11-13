East Renfrewshire restaurant awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
The Linn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 562 Clarkston Road, Netherlee, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 95 have pass ratings and four require improvement.