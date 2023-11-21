Register
BREAKING

East Renfrewshire restaurant awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.

Michaelangelos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Busby Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 have pass ratings and four require improvement.