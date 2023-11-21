East Renfrewshire restaurant awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
Michaelangelos, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Busby Road, Clarkston, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 have pass ratings and four require improvement.