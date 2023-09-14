East Renfrewshire restaurant given new "pass" food hygiene rating

Register
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pane E Vino, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 208 - 210 Fenwick Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 have pass ratings and three require improvement.