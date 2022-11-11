East Renfrewshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Bentley's Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at S J At Snooks Unit 12 Westbourne Centre 56 Kelburn Street Barrhead East Renfrewshire G78 1lr was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 101 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (99%) have pass ratings and just one requires improvement.