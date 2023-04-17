East Renfrewshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Ca Va, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 227 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jg was given the score after assessment on March 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (95%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.