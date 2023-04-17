Register
East Renfrewshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Ca Va, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 227 Fenwick Road Giffnock East Renfrewshire G46 6jg was given the score after assessment on March 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 102 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (95%) have pass ratings and five require improvement.