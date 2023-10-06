East Renfrewshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Caulders At Braidbar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Caulders At Braidbar Mearns Road, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of East Renfrewshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 95 have pass ratings and four require improvement.