East Renfrewshire restaurant handed new "pass" food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
An East Renfrewshire restaurant has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.

Test Premises FLRS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Mains Avenue, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of East Renfrewshire's 100 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 have pass ratings and three require improvement.